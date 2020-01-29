Raytheon will help the US Air Force. UU. To modernize the missile warning architecture – Defense Blog

Aerospace giant Raytheon announced Tuesday that it will help the US Air Force. UU. To modernize its missile warning architecture with a new system that will collect and merge data from a series of sensors to provide a complete picture of launch activity over a period of 5 years,$ 197 millioncontract.

To help with this mission, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services has developed a completely open framework, which the Air Force calls the Mission Data Processing Application Framework (MDPAF) of the Future Operationally Resistant Earth Evolution (FORGE) that will be able to process Overhead Persistent Infrared satellite data (OPIR) from the constellation of the Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) of the US Air Force. UU. And the future constellation OPIR Next Gen, in addition to being able to process data from other civil and environmental sensors.

"The global satellite network of the United States government produces a constant avalanche of data: petabytes and petabytes of it every day," he saidDave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon IIS. “The Air Force wants to open that network in order to use as much data as possible. That is a great transformation not only for the service, but for the entire government. "

This is a significant deviation from previous satellite ground control programs. Typically, companies would develop a system that collects and exploits data from specific types of satellites or sensors. FORGE changes this model, as it can collect data from almost any type of satellite or sensor, and then help operators make sense of that data quickly.

"Essentially, this is a smartphone model," said Wajsgras. "We have created an operating system for which everyone can create applications, from Raytheon to the Air Force, from universities to small businesses. These applications allow the system to process specific types of data."

One of the main advantages of incorporating new applications is that the system can be used beyond its intended mission. For example, an application could be built that would allow civil agencies to use the same satellite data to help detect forest fires, volcanic activity, agricultural changes, even sudden increases in electricity consumption.

Moving further away from the traditional land control development model, Raytheon built the prototype system in less than a year and today is able to process real data. The company took advantage of development work in several previous programs, especially its Integrated Advanced Climate Processing System, to design the framework. Raytheon also incorporated his deep experience in application development using DevSecOps and Agile software development processes to dramatically accelerate development.

Raytheon will work with the Air Force in the coming years to continue evolving and demonstrate the capabilities of the framework.