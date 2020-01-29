Rapper Willie D was criticized for saying that Charles Barkley should have died instead of Kobe Bryant

WENN / PNP / Adriana M. Barraza

Questioning God for taking the life of the former Los Angeles Lakers player, the rapper of Geto Boys says in an Instagram video: & # 39; How did you not take Charles Barkley? & # 39;

Willie d is among those who cry for the loss of Kobe Bryant, although his tribute post was the subject of controversy. the Geto boys the rapper was attacked after he said that Charles Barkley, with whom he has been fighting for years, he should have died instead of the late basketball star.

Like any other person, Willie turned to social media to express his regret for Kobe's death. But that soon went south when he questioned why God decided to take the former Los Angeles Lakers star instead of Charles. "It's okay to question God," he said in the Instagram video. "After the end, the great Kobe Bryant dying tragically, suddenly, young man, many people feel pain all over the world. Some people say it feels like the loss of a family member."

He continued: "I agree. Kobe was a good guy. So much so that some people question God. I also have a question for God. Why Kobe? How come you didn't take Charles Barkley? No more talking ".

<br />

His post soon encountered a violent reaction. People called him for being disrespectful for wishing someone dead while pointing out that Charles also has a family. "This guy is out of place here. Have a little respect," said one user. "Cmon Willie D bruh wishing someone dead is not good behavior and being polite like you. We all suffer from Kobe but we want death. Nah," another scolded.

"You have to stop defeating other black men this time!" Someone hit him, as another warned the rapper: "You can't wish death to a man and not receive karma! Ask God all you want but you're playing Willie games." A different person said: "Unnecessary publication. I can't talk to you about this, Mr. Dennis … I hope you see that differently soon."

The meat of Charles and Willie first began in 2016, when the latter ridiculed the former 76ers star in a song titled "Coon." In the song, he accused Charles of speaking quietly about his career: "Listen Charles Barkley / Your light skin but still calling you dark / The only reason they put the microphone in your face / It's so you can make it dirty and talk about your race / TNT made you big, you put on a wig / Now you're acting like you've never had problems with pigs. "