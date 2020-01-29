Rapper Sauce Money accuses Diddy of Grammy hypocrisy

%MINIFYHTML0b03f58e74de306793b8ef9a8aeeed6511% %MINIFYHTML0b03f58e74de306793b8ef9a8aeeed6512%

During his acceptance speech at the Grammy & # 39; s Salute to Industry 2020 gala, the music mogul was hit at the Recording Academy for not respecting black music.

Sean "P Diddy"Combs delivered a powerful speech at the Grammy & # 39; s Salute to Industry 2020 gala, calling the Recording Academy for not respecting black music. His speech sparked a response from his fellow rapper Money sauce, who agrees with your feeling. However, he does not believe that Diddy has the right to convey the message.

On social media, Money admitted to respecting "the message" that Diddy delivered during his speech at the event. But then he added: "It just doesn't come from him," before accusing the music mogul of doing the same. "He practices the same backdoor policy against his own people," he continued. "He and his friend Jay Z. If the Grammys on the clock, then you are too!

Neither Diddy nor Jay have responded to the accusation.

During the event that took place in Beverly Hills over the weekend, Diddy made a black eye at the Recording Academy by accepting his President's Merit Award. "To tell you the truth, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be … And that stops right now," he said. "I am officially starting the clock. You have 365 days to fix this. We need transparency, we need diversity."

Then he went on to dedicate his prize to Kanye west, Beyonce Knowles and other black artists who have been rejected or overlooked by the Grammy for the Album of the Year award. "My goal used to be to make successful albums. Now it's about ensuring that culture advances. My culture. Our culture. Black culture," he said. "And to be worthy of receiving an icon award, I have to use my experience to help make a change. In that sense, I am finishing: you have 365 days."