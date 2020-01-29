Rapper Pastor Troy rants against Lil Nas X about what it takes to win a Grammy, and he responds

%MINIFYHTMLe16488813442e5d0f279a3bc2aa2ccbb11% %MINIFYHTMLe16488813442e5d0f279a3bc2aa2ccbb12%

Rapper Pastor Troy of the late 90s / early 2000s decided to share his opinion on why he doesn't have a Grammy and newcomer Lil Nas X. Things went pretty fast when he threw several homophobic insults … but Lil Nas X responded with the best answer.

While Lil Nas X is currently enjoying his recent Grammy victories, Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy thought he would take the opportunity to inform everyone why he hasn't won the coveted prize yet, and his explanation was full of homophobia with Lil Nas X As the unexpected goal. .

Turning to Instagram, Pastor Troy posted the following message under a photo of Lil Nas X in his eye-catching pink set from head to toe that he wore for the Grammy Awards:

"Well, I guess I won't win a GRAMMY … If this is what I have to wear. They love pushing this shit in Our Children! The other day @applebees made some punks kiss and laugh eating mozzarella sticks. The first thing my 14-year-old son said was: "F **** Applebee's,quot; and brought joy to my heart! He sees it … his agenda to take away masculinity from men, especially black men. They can say, "He's making money!" Rupaul too, but I'm not going to hit his CD. Integrity is priceless. You better open that third eye and let your children know what is real … Or they will go down that old city road in the foreground !! ~ PT #TheyGoneRiiiiiiddddeeeTil theyntntomomore #BlackOwnedandIndependent #NotMySons #ItAintWorthIt #Taketheroadlesstraveled #Youwillstillgetthere #DSGB #Wontbeonmypagel.

I don't want to say the obvious here, but Pastor Troy's last recorded music was in 2006, more than 13 years ago. Before that, when he was still actively playing music, he didn't win any Grammys either. Lil Nas X was literally still a child back then, so how is that his fault?

Do not worry, because as you know you do, Lil Nas X returned the applause to Pastor Troy with his trademark from the humor, writing:

"Damn it, I look good in that picture, in God,quot;

Then he went on to say that "it's so sad,quot; that someone still feels that way in 2020 … especially a public figure. If Pastor Troy was trying to get publicity to promote his music, he failed, because all he did was make Lil Nas X an even bigger topic of conversation.

