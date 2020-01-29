Rapper Beanie Sigel loses 150 pounds, now he's skinny!

The legend of the rap of Philadelphia, Beanie Sigel, was known for being a stocky guy. Well, Broad Street Bully is no longer very hoarse.

MTO News learned that Beanie, who used to weigh more than 330 pounds, lost 150 pounds. And now it weighs about 180 pounds.

Here's a picture of Beanie: it's on the right:

Beanie had been struggling with a number of health problems and decided to lose weight for health reasons.

Beanie was shot in 2014, and one of her lungs collapsed. Since then, Philly MC seemed to be taking his health much more seriously. Beanie also suffers from advanced stage diabetes.

Beans, real name Dwight Equan Grant , is a rapper and actor from southern Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He first became known for his association with Jay Z and Roc-A-Fella Records, releasing his debut studio album The Truth through Roc-A-Fella in February 2000 with critical and commercial success.

Sigel's second studio album, The Reason, had similar commercial success, but received mixed reviews from critics. His third album, The B. Coming, was critically acclaimed and reached # 3 on the Billboard 200. After a brief break from music, Sigel returned to Roc-A-Fella in 2007 and released his fourth album. I study The Solution in December 2007 to positive reviews. (After leaving Roc-A-Fella once again, Sigel's fifth and sixth studio album, The Broad Street Bully and This Time were released independently in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Sigel is also known for his numerous legal problems, including a trial for attempted murder that took place between 2004 and 2005, and which ultimately led to Sigel's acquittal.