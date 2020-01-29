Home Entertainment Rapper Beanie Sigel loses 150 pounds, now he's skinny!

The legend of the rap of Philadelphia, Beanie Sigel, was known for being a stocky guy. Well, Broad Street Bully is no longer very hoarse.

MTO News learned that Beanie, who used to weigh more than 330 pounds, lost 150 pounds. And now it weighs about 180 pounds.

Here's a picture of Beanie: it's on the right:

Beanie had been struggling with a number of health problems and decided to lose weight for health reasons.

