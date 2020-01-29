Rangers 2-0 Ross Co

%MINIFYHTML8f6daa2a5f9b6cfd104d8857a2018b1411% %MINIFYHTML8f6daa2a5f9b6cfd104d8857a2018b1412%





Highlights of the Scottish Premier League match between Rangers and Ross County

The Rangers' 2-0 victory over Ross County had a cost after goal scorer Jermain Defoe had to be knocked down in Ibrox.

Defoe, who started even though top scorer Alfredo Morelos returned from his three-game suspension, delivered the spark that his mediocre side needed when he shot home his 17th goal of the season just before the break.

Jermain Defoe celebrates after scoring to put the Rangers 1-0 against Ross County

Former West Ham and Tottenham striker also seized Scott Arfield for a second moment after the interval, but Rangers chief Steven Gerrard, who no longer had James Tavernier, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander and Greg Stewart due to a Injury, he faced a new blow after Defoe stopped. with no one near him while chasing a long ball.

With Morelos taking care of his own strain, Gerrard will have to decide if he is looking for extra striking coverage before Friday's transfer deadline.

"I don't think it's as bad as doing it on a stretcher," Gerrard said. "He's walking through the locker room. He'll be scanned in the next 24 hours and we'll know more about that then. But he has a calf injury, whether it's a week, two weeks, three or four weeks, I don't know."

Leaving concerns about injuries aside, Gerrard would like to see his side respond to Sunday's loss to Hearts. They sit five points behind the leaders with a game in hand, while the County remains ninth by taking only two points from the last 18 available.

Work done but Defoe cares about Gers

Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring to put the Rangers 2-0 against Ross County

For 41 minutes, it seemed that the visitors had a greater participation in the race for the title, since they dedicated themselves to frustrating the Rangers as well as the Jambos.

The Staggies goalkeeper, Nathan Baxter, produced a strong hand in the ninth minute to avoid Ryan Kent's low blow and with Celtic leading in Perth, the Ibrox faithful were increasingly restless as they worried about staying behind than his rivals.

But out of nowhere, Defoe led his team back on track.

It seemed little when Arfield pushed a cross of Borna Barisic in the box, but Defoe used all his predatory instincts to get away from Keith Watson before hitting a low blow that Baxter couldn't handle.

The feeling of relief on the ground was palpable and with the load lifted, it was no surprise to see the Rangers let go and add a second just a minute in the second period.

Sheyi Eye collected from Matt Polster and entered to find Defoe, whose first film took Dingwall's defense by surprise, but Arfield launched himself as he drove through the middle to get house number two.

McKay showed Allan McGregor's goal to remind the hosts that there was still work to be done.

But soon the concern for Ibrox was not for the result but for Defoe. A silence fell on the floor at the hour mark when he stopped, and concern grew when he was taken on a stretcher.

The noise levels soon skyrocketed when Morelos made his expected return seven minutes later. But there was no return objective for the Colombian since Baxter kept his detention time out.