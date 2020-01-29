Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor meet to begin preparing for Luv Ranjan's next





Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will collaborate for the first time in Luv Rajan's next. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will hit theaters on March 26, 2021. The new couple of Ranbir and Shraddha has aroused much enthusiasm among the public. The duo was interrupted last night visiting the residence of director Luv Ranjan to begin the preparation of the film. Ranbir and Shraddha were busy with their Brahmastra and Street Dancer 3D projects respectively. However, they have now made room for their film with Luv Ranjan. Check out the photos below.