Rafael Nadal praises Dominic Thiem after the departure of the Australian Open | Tennis news

Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal praised Dominic Thiem after having been expelled from the Australian Open in the quarterfinals for an excellent performance by the Austrian.

World No. 1 expected to match Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, but that will have to wait after Thiem made his way to a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) 4 -6 7-6 (7-6) victory to establish their own semifinal clash with Alexander Zverev.

Before the game, Zverev had joked that he expected the two men to participate in a long quarter-final, and he wasn't wrong!

"I will have a cold glass of Coca Cola in my hotel room," Zverev said. "With my air conditioning (AC) I hope to see them play for six hours."

It did not take six hours, but at four hours and 10 minutes, it was exhausting for both the No. 1 in the world and the eventual winner.

"It was a very good game," Nadal said after the game.

"He has been playing very well. He played very good punches, very aggressive. Even from difficult positions, he was able to produce incredible punches."

I didn't give up in a moment during the whole game. I gave myself a chance to the last point. Rafael Nadal

"Honestly, I didn't play a bad game. My attitude was great. Well, positive, with a fighting spirit all the time."

"Of course I'm sad. I lost the opportunity to be in the semifinals of another Grand Slam, but I lost to a great opponent."

Dominic Thiem flying forward in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

It seemed that Thiem could have lost his chance of victory when he played a nervous game serving the game with 5-4 in the fourth set. However, he recovered impressively to take the decisive tiebreaker.

"A special situation for me, serving for the game against Rafa," Thiem said of the game 5-4 in the fourth.

"A really difficult situation mentally. I couldn't handle it, but I turned it in the tiebreaker. I'm full of adrenaline, full of happy moments."

"I think the whole game was at a very good level," Thiem added.

"I think we were both in good shape. We already had this epic game in New York two years ago."

"Today I really felt that I was lucky in the right situations. The network cable was really on my side. It is one of the biggest legends that this sport has had, so you need some luck to beat it."

