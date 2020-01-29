Princess Diana's former butler shares a touching letter she wrote about the children Willian and Harry!

%MINIFYHTML63924cb2674d595a153e3299e27ba90511% %MINIFYHTML63924cb2674d595a153e3299e27ba90512%

Paul Burrell, former butler of Princess Diana, went to social networks to share a handwritten letter from the deceased royal and the words he used to speak about his children, princes William and Harry are very moving. This happens just when the youngest of the brothers and his wife, Meghan Markle, are preparing to start a new life away from their royal duties.

Burrell shared the letter on his Instagram account a couple of days ago and it turns out that the personal message was for his two children.

He says: "I love my children until death and I hope that the seeds I have planted grow and give them the strength, knowledge and stability that are needed."

Along with the sweet letter, the butler also included a black and white snapshot of the beloved princess.

As mentioned earlier, this publication comes just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to move to North America and leave behind their titles and royal duties to live a life as normal as possible.

Paul also mentioned this in the legend, writing: ‘While Harry, Meghan (Markle) and Archie embark on a whole new life, I remember some moving words that Diana wrote to me years ago. They are words of unconditional love of a mother and are as appropriate today as they were when he wrote them more than 24 years ago. "

That letter should mean a lot to the princes who lost their mother at the age of 17 and 12, respectively.

In addition, Lady Di's tragic and untimely death still remains in people's minds, almost 23 years later.

According to reports, the circumstances of his death are also a large part of the reason why Harry and Meghan leave the Royal Family, following the constant criticism the actress has been receiving in the media.



