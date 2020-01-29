Prince Harry has "suffered,quot; and wants to protect the family, says Pal

Prince Harry He has "suffered a lot,quot; for being tried and strives to "protect his cub and his lioness," says his longtime friend in a new special on the decision of the Duke of Sussex's bomb to have him and his wife Meghan markle pursue new careers outside the monarchy and move abroad with your child.

Earlier this month, the couple, parents of an 8 month old child. Archie harrisonHe announced plans to step back as "high-ranking members,quot; of the royal family and "balance,quot; his time between the United Kingdom and North America, after months of rumors of his intention to leave the country, where the former Actress born in the United States has often been the target of the negative press. Queen Elizabeth II, who was not consulted on the matter, then approved the actual departure of the couple, with some conditions of their own.

"He's being a father," Harry's friend, polo star Nacho FiguerasHe says in the new ABC News special Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Crown. "This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and lioness from whatever is necessary."

Harry, Meghan and baby Archie currently live in Canada, where she and Archie have already been photographed together by the paparazzi.

"I talked to Harry a few days ago," Nacho says in the special, according to GMA. "He has suffered a lot for all the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot for the people who judge him."

Harry's other friend JJ Chalmers, a former royal Marine who met the Duke when they served together in the army several years ago, had said in a BBC interview earlier this month: "When you look at the decision he has made, I think the most important thing is to protect his family, because that is the number one rule, is being a father and being a husband, "he said.