Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving this impressive agreement from the Queen to return to London with Baby Archie

Some do not have much confidence that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will succeed on their own and are betting strongly that they will come back running and crying for the queen to recover.

According to a new report that emerged, many worried royalty members expect the couple and their son, Archie, to return home in the United Kingdom because they are seen as fragile people who did not think of their departure.

According to a real insider, who spoke with London's Sunday Times: “The palace (is) very worried about the Sussex, because they are vulnerable outside the family's embrace. They are making contingency plans in case the Sussex suddenly turn around and say, "Can we go back under his wing?"

The person he knows has revealed that both Prince Charles and Prince William are "spreading,quot; to beg them to leave Canada and come to London, where they are promised a life without real duties.

The source shared: "They are calling him on the phone and trying to talk to him and extending a helping hand," the source said of his attempts to "rebuild the relationship,quot; amid concerns about the severe tension Harry is experiencing.

Experts say that the plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make millions could have reached an obstacle after the epic reaction against Megxit, so their relatives beg them to change their mind.

The person told the media: “What is happening is that they are being told that there is love and affection waiting. Everyone agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no, they can't come back. They would not return to real duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recovery. "

It is claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is willing to let the Duchess of Sussex continue her acting career if she returns to the United Kingdom.

The person concluded: “From the earliest days, the queen really wanted to agree (on) a smooth transition for Meghan. The offer would have allowed him to continue his career, but he was happy to stop acting to become a working member of the royal family. "

Can the couple keep up with attention?



