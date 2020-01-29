Post Malone updates the health status of Ozzy Osbourne after Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has recently been the subject of rumors about his health, but Post Malone says the old-school rocker will continue to "kick a **."

About a week after Ozzy revealed that he had been fighting Parkinson's disease, Post Malone referred to the legendary Black Sabbath leader as "so strong," a New York Post report reported.

At the end of November, Ozzy, Post Malone and Travis Scott took the stage together at the American Music Awards. However, Post states that he never realized that Ozzy was struggling with the disease. Post stated, however, that it was clear that he was struggling to move, but that he was finally doing quite well.

Fans on both sides know that Post Malone and Ozzy worked together in their last effort, The bleeding of Hollywood specifically in the song, "Take What You Want." The singer and songwriter added that he hopes there will be more music for them together in the future.

In other news, Post Malone has just begun its Doritos campaign, in which the star worked with the company to launch a new chip flavor called "Flamin & # 39; Hot Limon,quot;. Post Malone said he had been eating Doritos since he could walk, so it was great working with them.

According to the Stoney artist, he loves spicy things, including spicy drinks. His touring pilot almost always includes spicy Dorito chips. Regarding his most health-conscious decisions, Post Malone states that if he wakes up in the morning feeling "stunned,quot;, he will receive an injection of lemon and ginger.

Although Post Malone received several awards, he chose to stay at home in Salt Lake City to relax and unwind. The singer said he's been partying too much lately, so he just wanted to stay home for a while and play Call of Duty.

In addition, Post is preparing to perform at a Super Bowl party this weekend in Miami, Florida. According to Post, he also wants to leave another record in 2020.



