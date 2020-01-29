Porsha Williams can't get enough of her baby, PJ – See the latest clips

Porsha Williams sprouts over her and Dennis McKinley's girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley. Just the other day, Porsha shared a photo since she was just a baby for fans to compare with the baby PJ and see the fact that these two women are twinning.

Porsha has heard a lot from her fans that PJ is playing with her father, and she just wanted to prove that people were wrong. The truth is that in the photo she shared of herself, she is definitely playing with PJ.

Porsha now shared some new PJ videos, and fans can't get enough of her.

"I can't get enough of my princess in pink,quot; Thanks @smartnoggintoys "Porsha captioned her post, which includes more videos of the baby PJ.

Someone said, "She was so pretty in her rose," and another follower posted this: "That little hat pulled me too cute."

Another commenter asked Porsha: ‘Where does Princess PJ think she will go this morning? All well dressed- Pretty in Pink😍 ’

A fan seemed to have a great idea: & # 39; Porsha a picture with you, your mother, your baby and your grandmother would be beautiful to hang in your house & # 39 ;, and another follower thinks it's time for Porsha to have one more baby : & # 39; She has become so big. She is beautiful! It's time for another. "

Another fan said: "Awww, it's a DOLL BABY,quot;, it reminds me of my daughter when she was a baby. I also put all the ties and dresses with frills, she is 29 years old and now it happens very fast. 💕💕💕 ’

A follower posted this: "She is very pretty and looks so serious omg that she will take care of her business like her mom and dad."

Porsha managed to impress his fans to tears the other day with this emotional message.



