Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani leave the city to receive promotions from Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani leave the city to receive promotions from Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are excited about their next movie, Malang. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a thriller that tells the story of four people and their excitement to kill. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. The trailer and movie tracks are already creating waves among the audience. The creators and the cast of the film leave no stone unturned to promote the film.

Early today, our photographers saw Aditya and Disha at the Mumbai airport leaving the city to promote the film. Disha looked like fresh mint in a white T-shirt with a shrug on a pair of mom's jeans. While Aditya looked elegant in a black denim jacket and a pair of faded jeans. He completed his look with a black cap and matching sunglasses.

%MINIFYHTML65fa3c3328a453cfe44e136ca6f51b8013% %MINIFYHTML65fa3c3328a453cfe44e136ca6f51b8014%

Check out photos of Aditya and Disha here.