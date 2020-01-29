Home Latest News Philippines volcano: restrictions lifted, thousands are heading home | Philippines News

Philippines volcano: restrictions lifted, thousands are heading home | Philippines News

People forced to leave their homes by an erupting volcano in the Philippines earlier this month are slowly returning home after restrictions were lifted.

More than 100,000 people were displaced. Many now face the task of rebuilding their homes and their livelihoods.

Jamela Alindogan from Al Jazeera reports from the province of Batangas.

