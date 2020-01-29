Phaedra Parks tells his fans not to take life for granted, people ask him to make peace with Kandi Burruss

Phaedra Parks is really emotional these days, as are all those who follow the tragic recent events. The death of Kobe Bryant and the other losses made people think that the things of life should not be taken for granted.

Now, Phaedra told his fans the same thing, and he got everyone excited in the comments after sharing the post below.

Someone commented: Sí Yes, sister! I love you and I appreciate you We still owe us lunch @phaedraparks ❤️😘 ’and another follower said this:‘ Well said. Oh so true I wrote a song entitled: NO MAN KNOWS THE TIME OR THE DAY "My God."

A fan said: "That said, I would love to see you and KANDI reconnect," and another follower posted this: "Amen, it's true, thank God every day."

All money, fame, social status, etc. It means nothing when we could leave in an instant. This weekend helped me realize that the most important thing in life is God and family. 🤷🏾‍♂️ ’

One commenter posted this: "That is so real P that you have a gift with words that everyone can understand. Thank you for sharing that you are beautiful P inside and out, how can you not be a wife anymore?" I love you woman ".

Forget the past and love each other again. "

An Instagram installer posted: "You're absolutely right, life is a precious jewel, you can be here today and disappear tomorrow, but does life only recognize itself when you die?"

Another sponsor told Phaedra: ‘So we need you to go ahead and apologize to Kandi so we can really get back to television …

Would you like to see Kandi and Phaedra friends again?



