Paul vs. Gib: Jake Paul & # 39; caught the boxing mistake & # 39; and could extend his professional career | Boxing News

Jake Paul faces AnEsonGib in the early hours of Friday morning

Jake Paul has hinted that his boxing career could extend beyond YouTube's fights against AnEsonGib and KSI as he prepares for his professional debut in Miami.

The American social media star will fight AnEson Gib in the early hours of Sunday morning, live in Sky Sports, and hopes the victory will establish a confrontation with KSI, who defeated his older brother Logan in December.

Former world champion Shane Mosley has been helping young Paul's preparations while heading for the Big Bear Mountains, a family training base for wrestlers, and the 23-year-old declared his dedication to the sport at the final press conference.

"I'm choosing to do this, it's something that I'm passionate about, and I've discovered the error of boxing," he said.

"I've been in the training camp for the past five months, without stopping."

When asked about a revenge fight against KSI, Paul said: "One hundred percent. That's what I mean by,quot; this means a lot to me. "I'm here to avenge the last name, the last name Paul.

"After beating Gib, for me he is a springboard, and then I go to KSI. From there, who knows where the sport takes me, but I love it and it's fun, and I'm good at it. I wouldn't do anything. just to do it. "

Gib has partnered with British cruiser Viddal Riley, who led KSI to victory over Logan Paul, and promised to ruin his opponent's revenge plans.

"I think he has tried to select his opponent before and this was not his ideal scenario for an occasion," Gib said. "I think he has been dreaming of bigger fights and even choosing smaller opponents. When you come to fight me, it will definitely be a difficult night."

"For me, I have nothing to lose. Right now, I have entered, I have trained as hard as I can. Jake is definitely in trouble, if he doesn't get the victory."

Demetrius Andrade fights Luke Keeler in the fight

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler in the main event, with Tevin Farmer putting his IBF super featherweight belt on the line against Joseph Diaz, and unified super bantamweight world champion Daniel Roman faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Watch Jake Paul against AnEsonGib from 2 a.m. on Friday, live at the Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Sports Arena.