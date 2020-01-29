Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder & # 39; desperate & # 39; to play, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8052b5bf5cde7a168e30bc72a312ca7b11% %MINIFYHTML8052b5bf5cde7a168e30bc72a312ca7b12%

Watch Man City vs Man Utd from 7pm on Sky Sports Football; the start is at 7.45pm







Paul Pogba has made only eight appearances in all competitions this season

%MINIFYHTML8052b5bf5cde7a168e30bc72a312ca7b13% %MINIFYHTML8052b5bf5cde7a168e30bc72a312ca7b14%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba is "desperate,quot; to play for Manchester United after his ankle cast was removed after surgery, but it is still unclear when the midfielder will return.

The 26-year-old has made only eight appearances in all competitions this season after being sidelined for three months before the campaign before deciding to undergo surgery.

"Paul had a terrible season with injuries, he is desperate to play football," United boss Solskjaer said before Wednesday's League Cup semifinal against Manchester City, where his team will seek to reverse a deficit of 3-1 in the first leg.

Man City vs Man Utd Live

"It is difficult to set deadlines for long-term injuries," added the Norwegian. "He loves to play and also loves to be out there training, and has been playing in his mind."

"I see a child who is tired of getting injured. Paul has always been a great professional. I have no doubt that when he returns he will have fun."

1:55 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal in the first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal in the first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

Fernandes approaches the Man Utd movement

Despite not having signed in the January transfer window so far, midfielder Bruno Fernandes seems ready to reach Old Trafford after United agreed to a transfer fee of around £ 68m with Sporting Lisbon.

United increased its offer to Sporting by Fernandes twice in the last 24 hours, the second by an agreement that could be worth 80 million euros (£ 67.76 million).

After weeks of negotiations, United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward reached an agreement with Sporting Director Hugo Viana that could make United pay an initial fee of 55 million euros (£ 46.56 million) plus supplements for Fernandes, and the agreement will eventually increase to 80 million euros (£ 67.76 million).

2:46 Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News takes a look at the finer details of the Manchester United bet on Bruno Fernandes Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News takes a look at the finer details of the Manchester United bet on Bruno Fernandes

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Talk transfer Then continue at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.