Palace has rejected three offers from the Dutch club PSV for the Dutch international





Patrick van Aanholt joined Crystal Palace of Sunderland in January 2017 on a four and a half year contract

Patrick van Aanholt will remain at Crystal Palace after PSV Eindhoven agreed to an agreement to sign Ricardo Milan of AC Milan.

Palace rejected a third offer from the Eredivisie club for the Dutch international, who has 18 months remaining in his contract, earlier on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who joined Palace in 2017 from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £ 14 million, has scored twice in 17 Premier League appearances this season.

The conversations about a movement so that the left side Rodriguez joined the Napoli of AC Milan broke down, allowing an agreement for the Swiss international to move to the PSV.

PSV Eindhoven agreed to an agreement to sign Ricardo Rodríguez of AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan is now in a position to move forward with a surprise agreement for young left-hander Antonee Robinson of Wigan.

Sky sports news He reported earlier Wednesday that Latics will consider a move for Colchester defender Cohen Bramall if they lose Robinson to the Italian giants.

