Patrick Mahomes can claim the Big 12 quarterbacks with a Super Bowl victory

Patrick Mahomes will be the first Big 12 quarterback to start in the Super Bowl when the Chiefs and 49ers meet Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Who was the last quarterback in the conference to start in the Super Bowl? It is a bit of a trick question.

The three-time Super Bowl winner, Troy Aikman, began his career in Oklahoma, but transferred and finished his university career at UCLA. Actually, Vince Ferragamo was the last quarterback to do it: he began his career in Cal before transferring to Nebraska, then in the Big Eight. He started in Super Bowl 14 for the Los Angeles Rams against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mahomes will put an end to that 40-year drought for those quarterbacks on Sunday.

"I wasn't aware of that," Ferragamo told Sporting News when asked to answer that dark piece of Super Bowl trivia. "It's like, & # 39; Wow, it took so long & # 39;. At that time it was the Big Eight … Since then, a lot has happened. The game has changed."

Mahomes has helped change the perception of Big 12 quarterbacks. He finished with 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns that went to 29 interceptions at Texas Tech before Kansas City selected him with the No. 10 general pick in the Draft of the NFL 2017. He won NFL MVP honors in 2018 after throwing 50 touchdowns, and now the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Mahomes has done all that with more than just passing without looking: it has helped eliminate the negative perception of how Big 12 quarterbacks are translated in the NFL.

That perception goes back to Ferragamo, who played in the Big Eight at a time when Nebraska and Oklahoma executed optional offenses that dominated college football. Ferragamo was a fourth round pick in 1977.

The conference became a happier league for the Big 12, which was founded in 1994 and started the competition in 1996. However, it produced surprisingly few first-round selections before Mahomes in 2017:

Player School Draft (general selection) Vince Young Texas 2006 (3) Josh Freeman Kansas State 2009 (17) Sam Bradford Oklahoma 2010 (1) Blaine gabbert Missouri 2011 (10) Robert Griffin III Baylor 2012 (2) Ryan Tannehill Texas A,amp;M 2012 (8) Brandon Weeden Oklahoma State 2012 (22)

However, since Mahomes, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019) have been selected with the general selection number 1. Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury took the same position for the Arizona Cardinals, and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is constantly mentioned when the NFL coaches' carousel turns.

"I think last year's QB features: & # 39; Can you throw? Is it big? Is it strong? Is it a precise pin? Does it have a good head on its shoulders? & # 39;" Those things are important for the quarterback, "said Ferragamo." But the game has changed and you have to follow the times. "

Mahomes can keep the good times rolling more successfully in the playoffs. Mahomes and Tannehill won the playoffs this year and led the Chiefs and Titans to the AFC Championship game. In addition to Aikman and Ferragamo, Kordell Stewart (1997, 2001) and Lynn Dickey (1982) are the only other conference quarterbacks to win an NFL playoff start.

In the last appearance of the Super Bowl, Ferragamo led the Rams against the Steelers. Los Angeles led 13-10 at halftime, but the Steelers walked away in the second half of a 31-19 victory.

"I think Patrick has the same task at hand next week. This is one of the best young defenses I've seen in a long time," Ferragamo said. "Now, do they compare with Pittsburgh? Yes, maybe yes. They really have a great four-pass race. Somehow, they're like the Fourssome Foursome."

Ferragamo, however, remains impressed with Mahomes, especially his ability to be a great communicator in the field. He calls it a "tacit magic,quot;, and it is one that was cultivated in the Big 12.

"It's the open offense I was so used to playing," said Ferragamo. "If you see them and have been in the group, you can appreciate the way they describe the work and how safe the level of its expression is."