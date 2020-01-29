Panga continues her average career at the box office

In recent times, we have seen several films based on women produced in the Hindi film industry. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made another addition to the list with Panga. She told the story of a woman named Jaya, a young mother, who, encouraged by her son and her husband, revives her passion for the kabaddi and returns to the field after a decade.

Speaking of numbers, although the film has impressed critics everywhere, it has not translated into a blockbuster. The film had a bad start as it managed to collect Rs. Rs 2.70 million on opening day. Yesterday, the movie could add Rs. Rs 1.65 million to his collection pushing the total to Rs. Rs 18.21 million. With the launch of Saif Ali Khan and Jawaani Jaaneman from Tabu this weekend, Panga will face even more competition at the box office.

Panga introduces Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.