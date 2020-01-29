Pakistan closes Afghan border crossing after mortar fire | Afghanistan News

Pakistan closed the main border crossing with Afghanistan on Wednesday after mortar bombs fell on Pakistani territory from across the border, a Pakistani official said.

The Torkham border crossing, at the top of the Khyber Pass, through which thousands of vehicles pass each week, is the main commercial link between restless neighbors.

In September last year, Pakistan opened the crossing for 24 hours a day to boost trade.

"Some mortars were shot from across the border in Afghanistan and landed inside Pakistan. They caused some damage to the vehicles," Mahmood Aslam Wazir, deputy commissioner of the Pakistani side area district, told Reuters.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are allies of the United States, but their relations have rarely been close.

A Pakistani soldier patrols at the border post in Torkham (File: Salahuddin / Reuters)

Afghanistan has accused Pakistan for years of supporting the Taliban armed group. Pakistan denies doing so and, in turn, accuses Afghanistan of supporting armed groups fighting the Pakistani government.

Shooting exchanges across a border that Afghanistan has never recognized are common.

An Afghan official denied that Afghan forces shot at Pakistan.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, on the Afghan side of the border, suggested that Pakistani forces had fired mortar bombs like a ruse.

"In the past, Pakistan has played the same game when they want to close the Torkham crossing," Khogyani told Reuters.

Pakistan got angry this week when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the arrest in Pakistan of a Pakistani ethnic Pashtun rights activist.

Pashtuns live on both sides of the border.

Pashtuns in Pakistan have recently been protesting against their government in a campaign for greater rights that many Pashtuns in Afghanistan support.

It was not clear how long the border would remain closed.