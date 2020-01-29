Pablo Mari: Arsenal and Flamengo close to agreeing loan agreement for defender | Soccer news

Home Sports Pablo Mari: Arsenal and Flamengo close to agreeing loan agreement for defender...

Pablo Mari: Arsenal and Flamengo close to agreeing loan agreement for defender

Arsenal is close to reaching an agreement with Flamengo for defender Pablo Mari on an initial loan with a purchase option.

Sky sports news He reported that an agreement was "in the balance,quot; on Monday, but progress in the talks has increased confidence that an agreement can be made.

It is believed that Arsenal modified the structure of the agreement after a Flamengo director said the terms had changed.

More to follow …

