Ozzy Osbourne is bloody over a new PETA announcement against Cat Declawing

Faced with a new campaign for the organization of animal rights, the rocker & # 39; paranoid & # 39; Raise the amputated fingers so that the camera begs the owner of the cats not to & # 39; mutile & # 39; to your feline pets.

Ozzy Osbourne He has lost the tips of his fingers, because of a new announcement of blunt PETA.

The "paranoid" rocker, who spent much of 2019 recovering from a fall at home while fighting a form of Parkinson's disease, leads a new PETA campaign against cat's claws, raising bloody stumps for the camera.

"Amputating a cat's fingers is twisted and wrong," he says. "If your sofa is more important to you than the health and happiness of your cat, you don't deserve to have an animal! Make cats scratch, not mutiles for life."

A PETA spokesperson adds: "Due to the deterioration of the balance caused by the paralyzing procedure, declared cats have to learn to walk again and are more likely to bite as a means of self-protection, having lost their first line of defense."

"Almost two dozen countries, including Australia, England and Japan, and the state of New York have severely banned or restricted declawing. PETA encourages cat guardians to cut their cats' nails and provide them with scratches, where they can shed its outer claw and stretch sheath, which are essential for your basic well-being. "