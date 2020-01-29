Omarion flirting with Apryl Jones Similar

%MINIFYHTMLdc0d6ad3ee08138b29b2906e8a54897511% %MINIFYHTMLdc0d6ad3ee08138b29b2906e8a54897512%

The B2K member flirts with a brunette & # 39; pretty & # 39; who left a favorable comment on one of her Instagram posts, but unfortunately for him, she is already captivated.

Omarion You are here on Instagram looking for a new baby. the B2k Recently, a member was thirsty for one of his followers who left comments on a clip of his two pretty daughters playing piano and dancing.

"Hug them. Love them. Dad, babies," the proud father wrote. He received many comments, but a brunette who wrote: "Wait," caught his attention. He responded by telling her she is a beautiful lady.

Too bad the woman is married. He may not realize that she was taken when he was shot, but many of his followers made sure he knew it once they noticed his flirtatious message. "She got a man, try again," one informed him.

Meanwhile, some others pointed out that the woman looked like her ex Apryl jones. "It looks like a copied photo @aprylsjones," commented one.

The two children in his video are his children with the exmittent ex-girlfriend Apryl. During her last break, she moved on with her friend and bandmate. Lil Fizz. The couple defended their relationship when Fizzo was criticized for breaking the "brother code" by dating his friend's ex.

After months of controversial relationship, Apryl finally confirmed that they separated.

However, friend "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Moniece Slaughter who used to date Fizzo said that Apryl and Fizzo were still in a relationship. "The photos he has been posting of her and her daughter with the stripper pole in the background are in Dreux's house (Fizz's real name)," he said. "The video of her sleeping on the floor on Christmas day and toasting with her friends was also at Dreux's house."

The couple allegedly faked their separation due to their custody battle with Omari. "One of his stipulations is that Dreux cannot be close to his children. They stopped following each other to get the public out of their breasts. But they continue to strengthen," Moniece explained.