Ollie Pope looks for England one day after starring in Tests | Cricket News

Ollie Pope wants to play one day cricket for England

Ollie Pope is eager to make his way in the configuration of the white ball of England after consolidating a place in the middle order of Trial.

Pope, 22, hit his first Test Ton, as well as two fifty years of No. 6 in the 3-1 series victory over South Africa.

The Surrey star now hopes to play limited-limit cricket, but accepts that it will take some time to train that team with England reigning world champions and runners-up in the previous T20 World Cup in 2016.

2:45 Surrey cricket director Alec Stewart traces Pope's progress from hopeful county to the test hitter Surrey cricket director Alec Stewart traces Pope's progress from hopeful county to the test hitter

"My dream is to play all three formats for England. I also see myself as a white ball player, but our team is quite established at the moment," said Pope, who averages almost 38 for Surrey in List A cricket.

"They have a great batting lineup and a great middle order, so if I want to get on that side I have to wait for my time, write down my races in the county cricket and I hope to continue scoring the tests. Then it will take care of itself."

Pope shared a one-century position with Captain Joe Root in the first innings of the Final Test in Johannesburg, which England won by 191 races.

Pope says Root was one of his favorite hitters while growing up

"It's pretty funny because Rooty has been one of my favorite players in the last 10 years; watching him play has been amazing," said the Chelsea-born hitter.

"Then, the other day he shot, one of those ramps, and he said & # 39; I learned that from you! & # 39; It's a great compliment from one of my favorite players as I grew up.

"I learned a lot from him, that's how batting works. You always learn from Rooty and Ben Stokes. They set a benchmark from a batting point of view."

"They always look to the future, they always think about the next series and how they can better prepare for that. Definitely, that's what I will learn to do from now on too."

3:33 Pope and Sibley told Sky Sports that the combination of young and experienced players makes the England team excellent for being part of Pope and Sibley told Sky Sports that the combination of young and experienced players makes the England team excellent for being part of

Stokes says that Pope, whose first century was an undefeated 135 in Port Elizabeth, during which he played a series of innovative shots against Kagiso Rabada, reminds him of five-time ashes winner Ian Bell.

"The press is already comparing Ollie to Bell and, to be honest, he is also in the locker room," said Stokes, named Series Player in South Africa.

"He showed everything during those hundred in physical education, how to build an entrance and then, when he hit the tail, the white ball shots came out.

0:37 Pope played an incredible reverse ramp against Kagisa Rabada in Port Elizabeth while his England teammates watched in amazement Pope played an incredible reverse ramp against Kagisa Rabada in Port Elizabeth while his England teammates watched in amazement

"They were not alone against anyone, they were against Rabada, the second best bowler in the world, who plays fast.

"It's the modern way, every 22-year-old is playing shots like that, but to come and do it on the biggest stage of Test cricket, against one of the best bowlers in the world, I think it shows how good a player is Ollie. " ".

