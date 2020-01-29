Olivier Giroud open to Tottenham moves from Chelsea in January | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5ce38c6c131981c98821b5842d470c0e11% %MINIFYHTML5ce38c6c131981c98821b5842d470c0e12%







Olivier Giroud would be open to move to Tottenham from Chelsea this month.

%MINIFYHTML5ce38c6c131981c98821b5842d470c0e13% %MINIFYHTML5ce38c6c131981c98821b5842d470c0e14%

The 33-year-old wants to stay in London and the Spurs are interested in signing him, according to Sky in italy.

Tottenham has held talks to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek and Willian Jose of the Royal Society so far this month, but they have not been able to reach an agreement for any of the players.

The Spurs, who signed Steven Bergwijn on PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, are looking for a striker after Harry Kane's injury on New Year's Day forced him to stay out until April at least.

Giroud has had limited opportunities at Chelsea this season

Giroud has made only seven appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions.

Inter Milan was interested in taking Giroud to San Siro this month, but now they are considering withdrawing from the agreement since, after the arrival of Christian Eriksen, they are worried that their squad will be too large.

Inter are still interested in Giroud committing to sign with them in the summer when his contract expires at Chelsea.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Talk transfer Then continue at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.