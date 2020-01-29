Olin Corporation obtains modification of the small-scale ammunition contract of the US Army. UU. For $ 76 million – Defense Blog

Olin Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers of US ammunition. UU., Has received the modification of the contract of the US Army. UU. For the production of small caliber ammunition.

The modification of the US Army Hiring Command UU. And announced on Tuesday, it is valued at more than $ 75.7 million and will cover the production of 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and .50 caliber ammunition.

"The work will be done in Oxford, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021," according to a statement issued by the United States Department of Defense.

Olin Corporation began in 1892 as a small supplier of blasting dust in East Alton, Illinois. After a few decades of success, along with some fruitful acquisitions, Olin added Mathieson Chemical Corporation to the mix, further increasing the supply of Olin products. Over time, the new Olin has grown and expanded to encompass several complementary business units, including: Olin Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls and Olin Epoxy.

In 1931, Olin brought Winchester to the fold; The main manufacturer of ammunition in the United States. Collectively, these commercial segments employ 6,500 professionals in more than 20 countries with clients in almost 100 countries around the world.

The ammunition included in the contract is used for a variety of weapons, including the M4 carbine, the M107 Barret rifle and several other rifles, guns and machine guns.