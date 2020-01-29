Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Nemanja Matic's red card in Man City as an & # 39; absolute joke & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7ab81bc4fc51e980c74e9feab72541e711% %MINIFYHTML7ab81bc4fc51e980c74e9feab72541e712%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt that sending Nemanja Matic was an & # 39; absolute joke & # 39;

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the decision to give Nemanja Matic two yellow cards as an "absolute joke,quot; when Manchester United left the Carabao Cup in Manchester City.

After Matic himself opened the scoring in Etihad in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, in the second leg, putting the City 3-2 in the aggregate, the Serbian first received a yellow card for a foul on Riyad Mahrez , before throwing Ilkay Gundogan back 14 minutes to make United's task even more difficult.

The United chief, Solskjaer, was not shy in criticizing the decision of referee Andre Marriner, pointing out the City's own cynical faults. In fact, both parties committed the same amount of fouls, while Solskjaer also identified fouls in Dan James (committed a foul) and Jesse Lingard (three times).

Solskjaer said in Sky Sports: "It's hard to score with 11 here, never mind 10. It's never an expulsion. For me, an absolute joke. It's really ironic that it turns yellow with its first foul, it almost turns yellow with its second foul, which isn't even a lack.

"Yes, the last one is a yellow card, but a red one in general? Isn't it close? How many times have we failed today? How many times did Dan James fouls? In the first half, Jesse?

"They have given us absolutely everything these guys, I am so incredibly proud. Come here and win twice in a short time."

Fletcher: Why did Fred take a free kick?

Speaking at Sky Sports after the game, former United midfielder Darren Fletcher I couldn't understand why Fred took a free kick at the time of the arrest just outside the area …

"United had a free kick at the end, his only ray of hope, and the only thing that surprised me is that Fred took it while Juan Mata was in the field."

But Solskjaer explained why the Brazilian, who only scored once for United, went ahead of Mata …

"They practiced yesterday, Juan told me that Fred was amazing in yesterday's training, he scored six or seven in the rebound."

De Bruyne: Did United have a chance?

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, although happy to arrive at Wembley to face Aston Villa on March 1, he struggled to understand City's defeat at night and questioned whether United had any chance in the 90 minutes …

"I really can't understand how we lost this game, for me United didn't even have a chance today. We were too wasteful at the other end," he said.

"I think we got careless. We didn't clear the lines well, and they scored from nothing. Can you tell me if United had another chance?"

Guardiola: United doesn't need much

Manchester United celebrates Matic's first game

Talking after the game, Pep Guardiola Praise Manchester United, saying that their front players are amazing, and even saying they like the way they play …

"I said that when we lost here (in December), they don't need much. The quality of the players in the lead is incredible. I have the feeling that they are trying to do what coach Ole wants and I think it works. Maybe they are not consistent In all games, maybe at home they fight against the teams they defend deeply, but I like how they play.

"The quality of Victor Lindelof, I saw him at Benfica. Luke Shaw is an incredibly talented player, Harry Maguire, we are talking about one of the best central defenders in the world. The people in the front are very fast, Matic and Fred are players incredible. Matic is an outstanding player. So if you give them time, they will be what United was for many years. "

Guardiola: It doesn't worry me, we play very well

Although United made the draw closer than it should have been, the city chief Guardiola He also insisted that he was not worried about visitors …

He told Sky Sports: "We played very well in both games, we were fantastic, we conceded the goal from the moment they shot. We were solid and created enough opportunities to score many goals. The same in Old Trafford, we created even more opportunities ( tonight) but we don't convert, we have to learn from that to be more clinical. Of course, we have to take advantage of the opportunities we have, the clear opportunities. "

When asked if he was worried about United, Guardiola replied: "I didn't care, I was incredibly happy. We played really well. A lot. We played really well, in both games, in 180 minutes we were better than United."

Whats Next?

Both sides are back in the Premier League action this weekend. Manchester United will face Wolves on Saturday night football starting at 5 p.m. (The start is at 5:30 p.m.), while Manchester City heads to Tottenham on Super Sunday from 4 p.m. (The start is at 4:30 p.m.). Both games are live Sky Sports Premier League.