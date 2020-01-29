Offset allegedly stopped by police in Los Angeles (exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: Offset and at least one other man were arrested tonight by police in Los Angeles.

The incident occurred at The Grove Mall in the Fairfax area. The video shows Offset and at least one other handcuffed man in what appears to be one of the downtown parking lots.

Witnesses at the scene tell us that the officers allegedly arrested Offset for reports of a weapon. Witnesses also say that a third man was arrested. LAPD has not yet responded to requests for comments.

You can watch the video of the reported arrest below:

(Story development).