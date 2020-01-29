NTSB called to share close-up images of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site

%MINIFYHTML7eecff42cd70932869c5fbe582c6a7ad11% %MINIFYHTML7eecff42cd70932869c5fbe582c6a7ad12%

The B-Roll published by the NTSB that documents the crash site of the January 26 helicopter crash in California raises a debate about whether or not the government agency should have published the images.

Not everyone is curious about every little detail about the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The NTSB recently released a video of the helicopter crash scene, taking a close look at investigators examining the remains, but many found it annoying.

B-Roll images were taken on January 27 and shared through the official Twitter page of the government agency. The drones took a part of the video that shows a general view of the accident site, while in other parts the workers are seen picking up small pieces of the helicopter to inspect.

After the release of the video, people have been debating whether or not it should have been released. "This should not be publicly available out of respect for families," tweeted a person who is against it. Another added, "Why would you allow this content to have some respect for bereaved families?"

But some others think there is nothing wrong with sharing the images of the accident site. "What's wrong with satellite images helping with the accident site?" One argued. Another responded to critics: "… they are a government agency that reports an accident that killed people. They were made to investigate problems in this field. What else are they supposed to do?"

Kobe and eight other people boarding the helicopter, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in the accident in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26. The Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine said Tuesday that the bodies of the nine victims have been recovered in Sunday's helicopter crash. The bodies that were discovered were removed from the accident site and transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences. Investigators are currently working to identify victims.

Kobe's family has remained silent after the tragedy, but his wife Vanessa is having "an extremely difficult and devastating time" to deal with the great loss. A source told PEOPLE: "You can barely keep calm. You can't finish a sentence without crying. But you're working very hard to bring the other girls together. Now you have to be the strong one."