Nikki Bella's thoughts about the family show that she was destined to be a mom

Nikki Bella You are ready to add a new title to your already impressive resume: mom!

That's right, the Total fine Star announced that she is pregnant and expects her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

And wait, there is more! His sister Brie Bella the family is also expanding with the husband Daniel Bryan with baby n. ° 2.

While the congratulations are to both sisters, there is something very special about waiting for your first child. And when is it with the man of your dreams? It does not improve much.

"I am very excited that he is on this trip with me. I am grateful that he shows his life, love, ups and downs not only for me, but also for my Bella Army and my Total fine viewers, "Nikki shared in a previous Instagram post." Sometimes we have a closed door and we don't understand why, but honestly there is always a reason. "