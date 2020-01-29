Nikki Bella's thoughts about the family show that she was destined to be a mom

Nikki Bella You are ready to add a new title to your already impressive resume: mom!
That's right, the Total fine Star announced that she is pregnant and expects her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.
And wait, there is more! His sister Brie Bella the family is also expanding with the husband Daniel Bryan with baby n. ° 2.
While the congratulations are to both sisters, there is something very special about waiting for your first child. And when is it with the man of your dreams? It does not improve much.
"I am very excited that he is on this trip with me. I am grateful that he shows his life, love, ups and downs not only for me, but also for my Bella Army and my Total fine viewers, "Nikki shared in a previous Instagram post." Sometimes we have a closed door and we don't understand why, but honestly there is always a reason. "
She continued: "I've been through that. And not through that just as a break but through that professionally and personally. And when those other doors open, they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and much more. Beyond what we can see. "
As we celebrate not one but two revelations of pregnancy, take a look at Nikki's sweetest quotes about family and motherhood in our gallery below.
About Artem's parenting skills
"And can we say, how cute Artem is with Birdie? And she loves him … he is going to be an amazing father." —Nikki in The Bellas Podcast
About Artem's family support
"His father asked his mother so that his mother could ask Artem when we had children. I began to think:" Is it because I am old? Did you search Google and I knew that I will turn 36 in November and he said: & # 39; Well, those eggs are wilting, so you better get pregnant & # 39; "—Nikki jokes about The podcast of Fine
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
About fertility
"I am in this unfortunate situation in which I am 36 years old and everyone reminds me: & # 39; Your eggs, your eggs! & # 39; Then, I am freezing my eggs. I also discovered that I have PCOS: kill your fertility. I have brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations and hair loss, in fact, I just found out and I was devastated, you investigate it and there is no cure, I just pray that I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom So yes, I feel that being a mom is in my future. I'm not sure how soon. " —Nicky to Health magazine
Arthur Mola / Invision / AP
On the influence of Brie Bella
"I look at my sister and my sister is the best form of birth control ever made. I look at her, and I get tired, and I wonder, & # 39; how can I have a child right now in my life? & # 39; I am in a different place in my life.Today I am in a different place from what I was a year ago, than I was three years ago, five years ago, and one day I want to be a mother.But that is not now. I admit it, I don't crave it. My ovaries and I don't crave babies. " —Nikki in The podcast of Fine in may 2019
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
About how many children
"I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock him out all at once. I want an epidural just when (I start) the birth. I don't want to feel anything. Those are the things to be desired." —Nikki in The podcast of Fine
About Artem's fatherhood predictions
"I remember (Artem) used to tell me:" It seems you would be a mother someday. It's very strange to think you weren't. " Persons
Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
On the balance of motherhood and work
"I want to show my sister that you can still do the things you love and need to do in life as a mother, and today I hired a babysitter. She is one of my best friend's cousins. She has experience with children." —Nikki in Total fine after caring for a baby birdie
Total fine returns 2020, only in E!