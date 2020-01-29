Nikki Bella rubs her baby on the first outing since pregnancy reveals

Baby on Board!

Nikki Bella He absolutely surprised the world when he revealed that he was not only pregnant, but also that his twin sister Brie Bella I was pregnant too. Now, the future mom has made her first public appearance with her little growing bulge. Nikki was seen without her new baby bump completely exposed for the world to see.

%MINIFYHTML475694ef8e2a0c8bd158c3a6e13207f413% %MINIFYHTML475694ef8e2a0c8bd158c3a6e13207f414%

The 36-year-old retired fighter looked like she was radiant, and we can't blame her. He announced the news on Instagram that she and her new boyfriend and former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvinstev, are about to be parents. Artem kept his message excited briefly and sweetly simply by writing, "I'm going to be a dad!" He also shared a sweet ultrasound image.

Fortunately for fans, Brie and Nikki documented their pregnancy revelation for the new season of Total fine premiering this spring. The engagement of Nikki and Artem that occurred in November will also take place in their program. The two shared the news with fans at the beginning of the year. It seems they didn't waste time starting their little family together.