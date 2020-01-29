Nikki Bella is pregnant: relive her love story and Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella shared some mom-umental Tuesday news.

the Total divas Star has a lot to celebrate, especially after announcing that she is pregnant! The reality show personality waits for his first child with his fiance Artem Chigvintsev, which happens only a few weeks after the happy couple announced that they were engaged.

Nikki and the Dancing with the stars The professionals were more than happy to share the special news for babies with everyone.

"Even though I feel really sick, I can't believe I'm going to be a mother soon," Nikki tells him. Persons. "I'm going to have this person to take care of the rest of their life and help them do the right thing and show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"

Just a month ago, the former WWE star talked about her future and touched on the issue of motherhood. "I definitely want to be a mother someday," he told Health magazine. "I am in this unfortunate situation in which I am 36 years old and everyone reminds me: & # 39; Your eggs, your eggs! & # 39; So I am freezing my eggs."