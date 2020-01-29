Nikki Bella is pregnant: relive her love story and Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella shared some mom-umental Tuesday news.
the Total divas Star has a lot to celebrate, especially after announcing that she is pregnant! The reality show personality waits for his first child with his fiance Artem Chigvintsev, which happens only a few weeks after the happy couple announced that they were engaged.
Nikki and the Dancing with the stars The professionals were more than happy to share the special news for babies with everyone.
"Even though I feel really sick, I can't believe I'm going to be a mother soon," Nikki tells him. Persons. "I'm going to have this person to take care of the rest of their life and help them do the right thing and show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"
Just a month ago, the former WWE star talked about her future and touched on the issue of motherhood. "I definitely want to be a mother someday," he told Health magazine. "I am in this unfortunate situation in which I am 36 years old and everyone reminds me: & # 39; Your eggs, your eggs! & # 39; So I am freezing my eggs."
"I only pray that I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mother," he added. "So yes, I feel that being a mother is my future. I'm just not sure how soon."
Who would have known it was much earlier than I thought! Make this news even sweeter? Nikkie will not experience her pregnancy trip alone.
His sister, Brie Bella, also expects her second child with her husband, Daniel Bryan. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.
Fortunately, Total fine Fans will be able to see the twin sisters learn about their pregnancy in the program, which will premiere this spring.
As Nikki and Artem fans will remember, they became friends during season 25 of Dancing with the stars. The duo reconnected after Nikki and John Cena separated in 2018. And by 2019, the two began to take their romance to the next level … and as they say, the rest is history.
To see the couple's love story, scroll through our gallery above. From their first official appearance on the red carpet together until they commit, these two will make you faint for their relationship.
Heart emoji
Nikki shared a series of sweet PDA photos with a simple heart emoji.
RIWE / BACKGRID
First excursion committed
The future husband and wife are seen for the first time since they got engaged while they bite at Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A.
Committed!
"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Bella Twin wrote on Instagram. "I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"
Flower power
"It has been an incredible year, fun, loving and with many smiles with you @theartemc,quot;, Total fine star expressed "Excited for what 2020 will bring!"
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
Saving the rainforest
The lovebirds attend the # FIGHT4THEAMAZON event of PUBG Mobile in Avalon Hollywood in December 2019.
Great honor
"Last night was really amazing … I was honored to be able to attend the Hospices Gala dinner of Beaune Chevalier … and even more honored to be recognized. Burgundy will always have a place in my heart! My palette of a Amazing way! Hospices of Beaune Wine Auction Weekend has been the best weekend yet. There's still a lot to do! Thank you @domainesalbertbichot, "Nikki shared.
All dolled up
The coordinating couple looks dazzling with their black tie.
Bye
"Goodbye kisses in one of my favorite places in Paris … @lemeuriceparis,quot;.
Retirement party
"This was my look for my retirement party last week in Phoenix, AZ! @Thebriebella and the @totalbellas team organized it for me and it meant a LOT! (@Justinmaxx you are a rock star! I love you!) Bella Army you videos made me cry! I can't wait for everyone to see it in Total Bellas! "Nikki published.
Stealing kisses
Nikki and Artem share a kiss in a store that opens in Scottsdale.
french kiss
French walks
South of the border
"Somewhere in Mexico with my Coco #vivamexico,quot;.
Wet and wild
Gathered
"I finally became beautiful of mine, you have no idea how much I missed you," Artem wrote. Too cute!
Sunday snuggles
"The best Sunday with me (monkey)".
Giving back
"Wow, what a weekend starting with @thevfoundation that raised 7 million for cancer research, spending the best time with friends and experiencing Napa to the fullest, in addition to meeting amazing wine producers who share the love for wine and, of course, having @thenikkibella by my side made it the best weekend EVER, "Artem shared.
BG005 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Pick me up
Nikki and Artem drink coffee and newspapers during a morning walk in L.A.
New beginning
Nikki took Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning,quot; with Artem. "When I start an amazing new journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same way," wrote the retired WWE star. "And I am very excited that he is on this trip with me. I am grateful that he shows his life, love, ups and downs not only for me, but also for my Bella Army and my Total Fine viewers."
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Nikki's choice
Kissing beauties look adorable as they walk the red carpet of the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
LRR / BACKGRID
Shopping therapy
The duo can't get out of hand while shopping with Brie in L.A.
Ryan Miller / Variety
Giving back
The duo attends the ninth annual edition of The Variety Children's Poker and Casino Night at Paramount Studios.
SplashNews.com
Summer walk
The newly labeled boyfriend and girlfriend leave in July 2019.
GIO / SAL / BACKGRID
Night out
Nikki and Artem pose in pictures before Billie Eilish's July 11 concert in Los Angeles.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Red carpet couple
Nikki's neon pants are almost As vibrant as your smile from ear to ear!
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Holiday hangs
"Happy 4th of July!" Nikki captioned the last of several adorable IG photos of her and Artem's vacation.
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Happy
Artem sweeps Nikki from his feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile and my inner child comes out and plays!" She wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Perfect picture
The photo shoot of Nikki and Artem in Lake Tahoe was hotter than the weather on July 4.
Hands off
"10-second hands-free selfie."
Smooch!
BACKGRID
Coffee and kisses
Nikki and Artem exchange kisses while they take a bite in the hot spot of Intelligentsia coffee in L.A.
LRR / BACKGRID
I loved it at lunch
The beauties can't hide their mutual love while they eat a meal at Joan's on Third in L.A.
Birthday boy
"Happy birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You are special, Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind and happy energy and aura are contagious! You really are the most soul kind I've met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sun to my life. Happy birthday, my Artem! "Nikki wished her boyfriend in June 2019.
BottleRock Babes
Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock music festival in Napa, California.
Music Fest Lovefest
"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Dragon Queen. And I love BottleRock with my A. (nickname of Bird)," Nikki wrote.
Group photo
"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD moment !! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting,quot;
Podcast Officer
Artem made his first appearance on the Fine podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds did not shy away from talking about their relationship.
Disney Date
Nikki and Artem snuggle up while they are at Disney with Brie and Bryan.
ROME / MEGA
PDA
Nikki kisses Artem's shoulder while having lunch together in Studio City, California, in May 2019.
Lovely
The beauty of WWE celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.
Ay ay ay
Dog pile
Nikki and Artem curl up in bed with their puppy Winston.
Breakfast with the famous
Brie posted this nice picture of her, Birdie, Nikki and Artem having breakfast together in New York in April 2019.
Wine time
Artem and Nikki hold hands during a daytime appointment in Washington, D.C.
BACKGRID
Sunny walk
After confirming their relationship, Nikki and Artem enjoy a sunny morning walk through L.A.
It's official!
Trailing Total fine& # 39; End of the fourth season, the WWE star went to Instagram on Sunday night, March 24, with an adorable photo that sees her planting a sweet kiss on the DWTS the cheek of the professional, and looking as impassive as he. The photo seemed to emphasize what the last moments of Sunday's episode already confirmed: that Nikki and Artem are, in fact, doing the romantic thing. "Well, after the end of the season," he wrote in the photo caption of the publication, adding that his relationship and that of Artem is "the first thing I will talk about,quot; during the next episode on Wednesday. The podcast of Fine. Stay tuned!
Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Playing
Artem followed Nikki's adorable Instagram post with his own the next day. The panning shows a dizzying-looking Nikki smiling and covering Artem's face as his arm wraps sweetly around his waist.
Sunday Funday
Just a few weeks before the couple publicly confirmed their romance, Artem made several appearances in Nikki's Instagram story and in Instagram Live videos before and during Total fine& # 39; March 10 episode. Why? The twin Bella explained that Artem would join her in tweeting the episode live, although that was not the only reason for her cameo on social networks. "I have a special guest who had a fun Sunday day with me," he told fans in the live video, before explaining that they spent the afternoon enjoying ramen and alcohol-free beer together.
