Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie, both pregnant

The retired WWE star, Nikki, expects a baby with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, while her sister Brie is having a new addition to her growing family with her husband Daniel Bryan.

WWE star retired Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie Bella They are pregnant by their respective partners.

He will be Nikki's first son who is committed to the former "Dancing with the stars"Pro Artem Chigvintsevwhile Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan, who have been married for six years, expect their second child.

Speaking to People, the sisters explained that they should only be separated for a week and a half, and Brie joked: "Wait, are the twins pregnant at the same time? People will think it's a joke."

"We're both shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan the pregnancy!"

Nikki added: "(It was) a total surprise. It even took me a good week to come to an agreement like," Oh, my God, I'm pregnant. I'm not ready for that. "

The former fighter explained that she and Artem were not trying to get pregnant, but she had the feeling that she was.

"I was in yoga and I still had the feeling that I had to have a pregnancy test, but I was not late (in my period)," he said. "And then I wonder: & # 39; Why do I still have this feeling? Do I have twin vibes from her? Why did she just tell me she's pregnant? & # 39;"

Nikki previously dated a fighter turned actor John Cena in 2012, with the couple engaging in the WrestleMania 33 event in April 2017. The former couple announced that they had finished their engagement a year later, and they separated definitively shortly after, since Cena did not want to have children.