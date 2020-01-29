Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev share their baby's first echogram

Nikki Bellait's going to be mom!
Wrestling star and twin sister Brie Bella He dropped the news Wednesday that they are pregnant at the same time. Nikki with her first with fiance Artem Chigvintsevand Brie with her second husband Daniel Bryan. And not only are both pregnant, but they must also show up within two weeks of difference. Talk about twin telepathy!
The happy news was announced by Personsbut the WWE alum and the Dancing with the stars The artist took to Instagram later that day to give his own ads. And in his publications there was a sonogram of his little one!
As Nikki wrote in his long legend, "I can't even begin to describe to everyone how happy I am! I WILL BE A MOM! It's something I've wanted to be all my life."
"It definitely surprised me when I found out," he continued. "And so nervous! I did not expect it and felt I was not ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and every night for bringing this incredible blessing and miracle to my life! I am already IN LOVE! !! "
The 36-year-old woman revealed that she has already spent her first trimester.
"My baby and I have already fought the flu together and won the victory!" she said. "So I know we can face anything in this world we want … together. I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong that it's crazy! (Mom felt it every day of the first trimester hahaha) ".
Joking about her and her husband's athletic careers, Nikki added: "I can't tell if it's the fighting genes or the ballroom! Hahaha has lover and fighter blood and I'll help my baby change the game that this world needs! Thank you! all for the love and support! I am so happy not to keep it a secret again! I have 13 weeks tomorrow and I am already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my blouses lol jk, maybe not! "
Finally, Nikki mentioned her twin, who also talked about pregnancy news on her own Instagram.
As Nikki wrote, "@thebriebella. This life just wants you and I to be twinned in everything we do hahaha, and although we were shocked, rather than shocked, here is another trip that I am very grateful to God for having you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird also hahaha, making sure to drink a lot of water and telling me that my belly is getting bigger. My God, I love her so much! "
Addressing his dancer love, the Total fine The star said: "Oh, and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness have meant everything to me! I see you happen to be the best dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know not we are still a husband and wife, but I love our commitment to this child. Ok, Bella Army, get ready to flood our pregnancy trip until August! And be sure to watch our online @people magazine interview and a fun interview and more photos will arrive at the kiosks on Friday! And the third slide! My God! "
Meanwhile, Artem, 37, chose to keep things simple in his Instagram ad.
Subtitling his post "We are very excited,quot;, the future father shared a screenshot on his page that said: "I will be a dad!" The second photo was the same sonogram that Nikki shared.
In their joint pregnancy announcement, the Bella Twins shared with Persons They never thought they would be pregnant together.
"(It was) a total surprise," Nikki said. "It even took me a good week to come to an agreement like," Oh my God, I'm pregnant. I'm not ready for that. "
Like Brie (who is the mother of a 2-year-old boy) Birdie Danielson) He shared: "Wait, are the twins pregnant at the same time? People are going to think it's a joke. We are both surprised. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan the pregnancy!"
In reaction to the news on Instagram, Brie expressed her total surprise at the news.
"We are surprised like all of you !!!" She captioned her post. "I never thought of a million years that @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Sister!
Congratulations to the happy couples!
Total fine returns 2020, only in E!
