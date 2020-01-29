Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev share their baby's first echogram

Nikki Bellait's going to be mom!

Wrestling star and twin sister Brie Bella He dropped the news Wednesday that they are pregnant at the same time. Nikki with her first with fiance Artem Chigvintsevand Brie with her second husband Daniel Bryan. And not only are both pregnant, but they must also show up within two weeks of difference. Talk about twin telepathy!

The happy news was announced by Personsbut the WWE alum and the Dancing with the stars The artist took to Instagram later that day to give his own ads. And in his publications there was a sonogram of his little one!

As Nikki wrote in his long legend, "I can't even begin to describe to everyone how happy I am! I WILL BE A MOM! It's something I've wanted to be all my life."

"It definitely surprised me when I found out," he continued. "And so nervous! I did not expect it and felt I was not ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and every night for bringing this incredible blessing and miracle to my life! I am already IN LOVE! !! "