Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant at the same time!

What a great news! It turns out that Bella twins are waiting for babies at the same time! That's right, Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant and couldn't be happier!

As fans know, while Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan prepare to welcome their second addition to the family, Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are about to become parents for the first time!

Nikki confirmed that she has a bun in the oven through People magazine and that she is definitely crazy about it, especially because she has wanted to become a mother for a long time.

After all, this was apparently the main reason why she and John Cena didn't work.

While Nikki was ready to bring a child into the world, John didn't feel that that was something he wanted.

However, after she started dating Artem, it seems that everything went well and not only that, but she is even pregnant at the same time as her twin sister. It just doesn't get more special than that!

Even crazier, the two women are only a week and a half away in regards to their pregnancy schedule.

‘People will think it's a joke. We are both shocked. People will think we plan it, but can you really plan a pregnancy? "Brie said.

The news of Nikki's pregnancy follows the revelation that Artem had asked the big question!

Apparently, the proposal occurred in November, during his trip to the most romantic city in the world, Paris.

At that time, they had been dating for less than a year and kept the commitment a secret for more than a month before finally revealing the news that they had taken their relationship to the next level.

The babies were not really planned, that's why it's so fun that the twins get pregnant at the same time.

Brie had stopped having another child since she and her husband tried for months before becoming pregnant with their daughter Birdie.

But, she remembers that "when we were in France meeting Artem's family (in November), I felt a little bad." I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I had a test two days before Thanksgiving. When I saw the positive sign, I thought … "Oh shit!"

Similarly, Nikki had the feeling that he should have a test even though he had no indication that he was waiting. She and Artem didn't try either!



