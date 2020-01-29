Nick Cannon supports Gabrille Union amid Terry Crews debate

WENN / FayesVision

The current presenter, Terry Crews, insisted earlier that he would never defend Gabrielle, who was reportedly fired because she expressed concern about racism and toxic culture on the show.

Nick cannon is weighing on the controversy surrounding Gabrielle Unionis shooting from "America has talent"In a new interview with VLADTV, Nick, who previously served as a presenter on the NBC program, shows that he was next to Gabrielle.

"There were some revealing events that really shed light on some cultural insensitivities, ultimately when it comes to women, when it comes to how the show is produced," Nick said on January 28.

He continued: "I think, as a producer, I was in & # 39; AGT & # 39; for almost a decade, you see these things as a giant machine, but if you really take the time to step back, you see some things that are really not fair … It's an institutional problem. "

Nick then addressed Gabrielle and the current host Terry CrewsThe debacle after the latter insisted that he would never defend Gabrielle, who was reportedly fired because she expressed concern about racism and toxic culture in the program, because she never had that experience while working on "America & # 39; s Got Talent. " "I love Terry Crews, but he comes to that place … again it's something institutional, so I don't blame him," Nick said about the situation.

"We are excited about the occupation, we are excited to work for the man and we are going to defend the man because he gave me a job," Nick added. "It doesn't matter what you saw, because I strongly supported him when my former agent approached him … Especially when it comes to our queens, when it comes to Gabby, I don't care. What she said, if it happened, I'm rocking with you ".

Terry said earlier in "3rd Hour of Today," "First of all I can't speak for sexism because I'm not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any comments about racism," he said. "That was never my experience in & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;, in fact, it was the most diverse place I have been in my 20 years of entertainment. The 10 best acts were Asian, women , older, young, black, white, it was all in the range. "

He continued: "When you look at what the accusation is about, it was given by an unidentified source. Mine is funny because I think you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what should I do. She said: "First of all, if it comes from an unidentified source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to date on any of these accusations publicly … if she has not made a statement, why ? "

In response, Gabrielle responded to Twitter, saying there was an ongoing investigation into the problems and that she expected it to be completed before speaking. She wrote: "The truth is to say, to want a change and to have MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know that I did not lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw them under the bus, quickly forgetting who climbed into their truth. "

"Can anyone ask you what happens with all that diversity that people talk about BEHIND THE SCENES? Like, legitimate … where the hell is all that diversity in production, although homie? In the decision-making ranks who control the fate of diversity in front of the camera? Dwyane Wade additional.