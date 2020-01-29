NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirms that Super Bowl LIV will honor Kobe Bryant with a tribute

According to Deadline, the NFL will honor Kobe Bryant with a special tribute, during Super Bowl LIV. During the pre-NFL Super Bowl press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: "I don't think only Los Angeles mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a special person.

He added: “I had the opportunity to meet him. Obviously, he brought a lot to our world and I think that all of us not only feel the tragic events for his family, but also for all the other passengers in the helicopter. It is difficult to understand and difficult to process.

Goodell also stated that there was a tribute to Bryant during the league's annual Pro Bowl, which took place on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He continued: “We, as a league, have been very receptive and I think we are respectful of someone who contributed so much to sports. "

The Super Bowl tribute will be one of the many that have already happened. Special Grammy tribute, with this year's presenter, Alicia Keys, accompanied by Boyz II Men, urban buses that read, "RIP Kobe,quot;, to teachers, students and many more that pay homage.

More recently, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal talked about this tragic incident and how it has impacted him, during a special tribute on TNT.

He affirmed,

“Up here, we work hard and I think that many times we take things for granted. Like, I don't talk to them as much as I need. The fact that we can't joke during his Hall of Fame ceremony. We can't say: & # 39; Ha, I have five and you have four & # 39 ;. The fact that we cannot say: & # 39; If we could have stayed together, we would have obtained 10. Those are the things you cannot recover. With the loss of my father, my sister … that's all I want: to be able to tell her something. The last time I talked to him was when I was here (Staples Center) and asked him to get 50 and he got 60. That was the last time I talked to him. I just wish I could have done it. It definitely changes me. Because I work a lot. You know what I do. I probably work more than the average guy. Really now I have to take the time and call and say that I love you. … I will try to do a better job of just communicating and talking with other people instead of postponing it because you never know. "

As previously reported, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianni Bryant (GiGi), and seven other passengers lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26, 2020, as they headed to the basketball game of his daughter.