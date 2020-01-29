New Zealand vs India – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML90970f0101593c3730498087853b2da911% %MINIFYHTML90970f0101593c3730498087853b2da912%

New Zealand suffered Super Over headaches for the third time in seven months, as India beat an impressive T20I in Hamilton to win the five-game series with two games to spare.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

%MINIFYHTML90970f0101593c3730498087853b2da913% %MINIFYHTML90970f0101593c3730498087853b2da914%

The Black Caps lost after a Super Over against England in the World Cup final at Lord & # 39; s in July and then again before Eoin Morgan's men in a decisive T20I series at Eden Park in Auckland in November .

India made three losses to New Zealand that way when Rohit Sharma hit the last two balls of Tim Southee's game by six, as tourists scored 20 in their Super Over after settling 18 to win while advancing to a 3- lead 0 impregnable. .

The defeat would have been particularly painful for Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, who scored an excellent 95 in his career with 48 balls, as his team hit India's 179 total and then 11 of four deliveries, as the hosts posted 17 in the Super Over.

Williamson's 95, which featured six six and eight four, and Ross Taylor's six from the first ball on Day 20 reduced New Zealand's requirement to two to win at Seddon Park.

However, Williamson was trapped behind while seeking to whip Mohammed Shami towards the third man, Tim Seifert was only able to take a farewell to the next two balls, and Taylor was ejected from the inside edge the last installment while seeking to smear side of the leg.

Williamson pumped Jasprit Bumrah by six on a square leg and four on mid-off in the Super Over, before Martin Guptill finished the New Zealand game with a long four.

India then needed 10 of its two final balls, or nine to force another Super Over, and Rohit duly punished Southee's complete deliveries with six successive six.

Rohit had achieved the highest score with 65 of 40 deliveries, as India registered 179-5: Sailor Hamish Bennett packed three wickets for the Kiwis but reached 13.50 and more.

Williamson made sure that Bumrah's figures (1-45 of four envelopes) were almost as dazzling, but Bumrah ended up on the winning side after a crazy final.

India will now seek to seal a whiteness by winning the last two T20I, in Wellington on Friday and Mount Maunganui on Sunday, after having won the first two in Auckland by six and seven wickets respectively.