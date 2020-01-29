NeNe Leakes makes fans smile with this crazy clip he shared

NeNe Leakes seems to be in a very good mood. He shared a video announcing some makeup products and fans are here for this positive attitude that NeNe showed.

‘Yassssss Hunni, These new @juviasplace mini pallets have your girl looking for a bomb, honey! They have a perfect combination of colors for a casual or glamorous look. Have you bought any of these pallets? What is your favorite? NeNe subtitled the clip.

He also told his fans to "get them now and use my code,quot; Baby "to get a 10% discount at #juviasplace #juviasplacepartner #juviasplaceminipalettes."

A follower laughed and repeated after NeNe: "Lmaoooo's eyes burst his lips," and another follower said: "You are too young, you make me laugh @neneleakes."

Somoene more posted this: "I love this partnership! So much fun plus makeup is really great!", And one commentator said: "You know you weren't putting on that makeup! I love you, Mrs. Leakes."

Someone else told NeNe that she is an inspiration: "I aspire to be as dramatic as you someday,quot;, and another follower said: "Damn it NeNe,quot; I heard it looks like "That Babbbbyyyy,quot;

One of NeNe's fans told the RHOA star: ‘@neneleakes I'm trying to learn the same! You look beautiful, keep doing it! & # 39; & # 39; And someone else said: "You look too innocent to act like you do on that show!"

In other news, NeNe made headlines in relation to Wendy Williams when he sent a text message to the TV show host, and the latter leaked his message on live television.

It was recently revealed that, despite rumors that Wendy Williams and NeNe are no longer friends after the talk show host revealed a private conversation on the air, he wanted to make it very clear that they are actually "still great." "!



