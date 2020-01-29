NASA awards Airbus contract for three H135 helicopters – Defense Blog

The US agency UU. You will use the aircraft for security during rocket launch, emergency medical services and transportation of qualified personnel.

Anaheim, January 28, 2020 – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has placed an order for three H135 helicopters, marking the first partnership between the US space program. UU. And Airbus Helicopters. The order was announced today at the Airbus booth at the Heli Expo Trade fair in Anaheim, California.

The H135 will be operated from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a variety of missions, including rocket launch, security, emergency medical services and passenger transportation. Two of the helicopters are scheduled for delivery later this summer, and a third is scheduled for early 2021.

"NASA chose the H135 because Airbus was able to meet all the requirements of NASA's mission, including personnel movements, air law enforcement functions, firefighting, weapons training and water operations "said Dave Ramsey, NASA Flight Operations Chief in the Kennedy Center Space. "The H135 provides a modernized cell that works well in the Florida environment and will serve to protect NASA's assets and personnel in the coming years."

As part of a fleet replacement initiative, NASA will acquire the plane through Davenport Aviation, a small SBA-certified company and HUBZone contractor specializing in the supply of aerospace equipment to federal, state and local government agencies.

"These new helicopters will help support NASA and the men and women who promote space exploration, scientific discovery and aeronautical research," said Romain Trapp, president of Airbus Helicopters Inc. and head of the North American region. "We look forward to partnering with NASA to provide them with the best products and services to complete their important mission."

The H135 is the market leader among light twin-engine helicopters, known for its strength, reliability and versatility. It has the Helionix avionics suite developed by Airbus designed by pilots specifically for helicopters. The advanced cabin of the H135 improves the situational awareness of the pilots, and the high-adjustment main rotor and the Fenestron wrapped tail rotor improve operational safety. Globally, the H135 operates in more than 60 countries and has flown more than 5 million flight hours.