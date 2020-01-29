Nahki Wells: Bristol City near agreement with Burnley on a permanent agreement | Soccer news





Nahki Wells has scored 13 goals in the Championship so far this quarter

Bristol City is closing an agreement with Burnley to sign Nahki Wells in a permanent agreement.

The 29-year-old striker was withdrawn from his loan at QPR on Monday amid talks about a move to the West Country club.

QPR, as well as Nottingham Forest, have also been interested in ensuring a permanent movement for the Bermuda international.

The Wells contract at Turf Moor expires this summer, although there is an option to extend its agreement for another 12 months.

Burnley has also been in talks with the side of the City's Josh Brownhill Championship, but the clubs remain somewhat separate in their assessment of the midfielder.

Robins chief Lee Johnson is trying to take Ashton Gate before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Benik Afobe's long-term cruciate ligament injury has seen him sidelined since September, and Senegal's international, Famara Diedhiou, has played 24 of the 29 matches of the City Championship so far this term.

