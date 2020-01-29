My Chemical Romance booked as headliner at the Aftershock 2020 Festival

%MINIFYHTML23975c9a4e442ec8685da79979828f6011% %MINIFYHTML23975c9a4e442ec8685da79979828f6012%

Gerard Way and his bandmates will take the stage at Discovery Park in Sacramento on Saturday night of the event, while Metallica will complete the dates of Friday and Sunday.

My Chemical Romance They have extended their meeting by signing to head the California Aftershock festival.

Gerard Way and his bandmates regrouped for a show in Los Angeles last month (December 2019) and since then they have lined up in concerts across Europe, and have now reserved a spot at the biggest rock festival in California.

They will be caught by Metallica, which will perform "two unique sets" on Friday and Sunday night of the event, at the Discovery Park in Sacramento in October (2020).

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance will tour North America for the first time in nine years later this year.

The meeting is launched in Detroit, Michigan, in September.