Missy Elliott and H.E.R. Form a team for the Epic Pepsi Super Bowl commercial

Roommates, the Super Bowl is only a few days away, but apparently Pepsi couldn't wait to reveal his latest commercial set on the air during the big game. The brand's new announcement introduces both the legendary Missy Elliott and the legendary R,amp;B artist H.E.R., as they unite to show us a fierce power of the girls.

Thanks to Pepsi, Missy Elliott returned to remind her exactly why she is a living legend and is bringing H.E.R. for the ride Both talented women star in the Pepsi Super Bowl commercial to promote their Pepsi Zero Sugar product. The 30-second advance of the announcement introduces Missy and H.E.R. singing a version of the classic song of the Rolling Stones, "Paint It Black,quot;.

As expected with everything Missy does, the commercial images are impressive and full of bright colors, intense choreography and memorable rhymes. The clip opens with H.E.R. taking a sip of Pepsi Zero Sugar and then running through a brick wall to meet Missy in a completely obscured universe, while Missy spits his verse on a rhythm that co-produced with his old friend Timbaland.

Speaking about the new Pepsi commercial, Missy said this:

"I've been following HER's career closely. His talent is undeniable. When the opportunity arose, not only to work together but to collaborate and create something of our own, we had to make it happen. I called Timbaland and Sean Bankhead, I got the best of what better to make sure we brought the noise and did Pepsi Zero Sugar well. ”

HIS. He also expressed his enthusiasm for working with Missy:

“Everything related to this experience, from music to filming and collaboration with an icon like Missy, was really special. Pepsi gave us the creative freedom and the platform to create this song and the video, it is an honor and I think people will appreciate how real we try to be with the final product. "

You can watch the full commercial when it airs during the Super Bowl on February 2North Dakota.

