Miranda Kerr Facialist shares products to help heal dry winter skin

Dry skin this winter? There is someone who can help!

Marine CandaceAlso known as "The LA Facialist,quot;, he is an expert when it comes to achieving radiant skin and red carpet throughout the year. Celebrities flock to their Beverly Hills office for their highly requested treatments and experience for skin care. In fact, its impressive customer list includes Miranda Kerr, Lauren Bushnell, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Iaconetti, Jackie cruz Y Grimes.

With treatments and fashion products constantly coming and going, some may feel overwhelmed with the industry. If you can identify yourself, Candace has some suggestions.

"I recommend finding an accredited skin care provider that evaluates your skin and works with you in the long term. The results are obtained when you have a thorough consultation on skin care with a professional who will ask the right questions and you can create a personalized regimen based on your skin type, health history and lifestyle, "Candace shared with E! News exclusively. "This will save you the pain of investing hundreds of dollars in the latest fashion and see the worsening or stagnation of the skin."