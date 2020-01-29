Miranda Kerr Facialist shares products to help heal dry winter skin

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
Dry skin this winter? There is someone who can help!
Marine CandaceAlso known as "The LA Facialist,quot;, he is an expert when it comes to achieving radiant skin and red carpet throughout the year. Celebrities flock to their Beverly Hills office for their highly requested treatments and experience for skin care. In fact, its impressive customer list includes Miranda Kerr, Lauren Bushnell, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Iaconetti, Jackie cruz Y Grimes.
With treatments and fashion products constantly coming and going, some may feel overwhelmed with the industry. If you can identify yourself, Candace has some suggestions.
"I recommend finding an accredited skin care provider that evaluates your skin and works with you in the long term. The results are obtained when you have a thorough consultation on skin care with a professional who will ask the right questions and you can create a personalized regimen based on your skin type, health history and lifestyle, "Candace shared with E! News exclusively. "This will save you the pain of investing hundreds of dollars in the latest fashion and see the worsening or stagnation of the skin."
If you're wondering how to formulate your skincare routine to give you radiant skin like your favorite celebrity, Candace says: "A good skincare regimen is well rounded and should include both clinical and natural products," which denies The myth of skin care that "chemicals are bad." In fact, it recommends a "neutral routine: powerful assets that include chemical and natural compounds. Skin care does not have to be mutually exclusive to a belief system."
For the winter season, Candace also recommends monthly facials, exfoliating and making an extra effort to keep the area of the eyes and lips hydrated.
Let's face it, finding skin care products that work can be complicated, especially during winter. But scroll down to see the products that Candace recommends to give you flawless Hollywood skin during the cold months.
Kora Organics Noni Eye Oil
"I love an oil for the eye area because the skin in the orbital region lacks sebaceous glands. The powerful organic ingredients of this product help soften, brighten and wake up tired eyes. The vial features a quartz roller ball pink to apply the oil directly to the eyes, which cool and instantly pluck and soften the skin around the eyes. "
Biologique Recherche Lotion Lotion P50
"It is a cult favorite for a good reason. This transformative product is known as & # 39; Jesus in a bottle & # 39; among the obsessive of skin care and guarantees visible results in a matter of days. It comes in several variations for adapt to every skin condition and need. I recommend it as a toning step, morning and night after cleansing the skin. It provides a gentle and gradual chemical peel and helps lighten the pigment, resurface scars, treat acne, fine lines and wrinkles. There is a formula for everyone, but as a general rule, I always recommend seeing a Biologiue Recherche esthetician to select the right version for your skin. "
Hey dewy portable humidifier
"During the winter specifically, I tell all my clients to sleep with a humidifier near the bed. This helps prevent the skin from becoming dehydrated at night due to the dry air from the interior heating. I also recommend keeping one in the car. and for my clients who travel for a living. "
Biologique Recherche Creme Masque Vernix
"A hero product for the winter! It can be used as a treatment mask or as a cream. Vernix is the glorious & # 39; matter & # 39; white that babies have on their skin at birth. It is super protective. This product is made of fatty acids, proteins and peptides that mimic vernix and is an amazing product for anyone with dry or compromised skin.This should be in every medicine cabinet during the winter, especially for anyone traveling to the mountains or skis ! "
Kora Organics Noni Glow sleeping mask
"This is one of my most precious products in my medicine cabinet due to its ability to instantly revitalize tired and dehydrated skin. I love a mask that you do not need to remove, and this is approved for sleeping! After cleaning, apply a generous layer and go to sleep to let it work, it's magic during the night. You wake up with a young, plump complexion. "
IS Moisture Repair Clinic Emulsion
"I love a moisturizer that provides nutrition and hydration without gaining weight, and it does just that. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and contains powerful antioxidants, growth factors and botanicals that help replenish and hydrate the skin. skin while wrestling. radical damage to the environment. "
—Report by Mike Vulpo
