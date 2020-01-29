Miley Cyrus jokingly explains why she wasn't invited to the Grammy

Although Miley Cyrus likes to have a good time at the awards, it doesn't necessarily mean everyone likes the way she does it. Reported by Page Six, Miley states that she may not have been "invited,quot; to the Grammy Awards this year due to her acrobatics in 2013 when she smoked on the MTV EMA stage in Amsterdam.

The 27-year-old woman joked about her IG account, stating that it was no longer difficult to understand why they no longer invite her. The star took a blunt object out of her bag and started smoking it on stage.

Subsequently, many of Miley's personal friends began yelling at him in the comments, including Lisa Rinna, who said he would have her at his ceremony if he directed one. Alexander Wang, on the other hand, urged Miley to never change.

Although Miley did not receive any support from the Grammys this year, she could easily have gone to the awards ceremony along with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who was for three awards alongside Lil & # 39; Nas X, for his successful song. , "Old Town Road,quot;.

Billy Ray and Lil Nas X ended up coming out with two awards for Best Pop Duo / Performance Group and Best Music Video, too. In another post, Miley yelled at both artists, congratulating her father and the rapper.

Miley fans know that he also had a past year full of events, after his controversial separation with Chris Hemsworth. Chris and Miley broke up last year and recently ended their divorce.

People magazine reported a few hours ago that Liam and Miley ended their legal separation only 13 months after they got married.

The court documents obtained by People Magazine confirmed the news of their divorce. Neither party is seeking marital support, and neither party had assets or liabilities to divide. Sources close to the couple, at the time of their separation, said they simply rushed to do so. Miley still wants to be free yet.



