Michael Strahan tells all about Kelly Ripa and makes some amazing revelations

In 2016, Michael Strahan left many bewildered when he announced that he would leave. Live with Kelly and Michael, which he presented with former actress Kelly Ripa.

Many rumors have reached the Internet about the former television duo, and the former athlete had remained silent, that is, until now.

The former NFL star sat with The New York Times, where he talked about his former colleague.

The 48-year-old said he tried to have a working relationship with Ripa, but she was not interested.

He said: “One thing I tried to do is have a meeting every few weeks with her. We met a couple of times, and that was fine. But finally, she said she didn't need to meet. "

The TV host continued explaining: "You can't force someone to do something they don't want to do … certain things that were happening behind the scenes just got caught."

During the interview, Strahan confessed that his departure from the morning program "could have been handled better."

He added: "I didn't wake up and said," I want a job at GMA. "The people who run the network asked me. It really wasn't a choice. It was a request.

Strahan said that was how he felt when the news would go away. Live He hit social media and television media: "He was treated as if I were the guy who came in and said," I'm leaving. "That part was totally misunderstood, mishandled in every way. All the people who should have handled it They've better apologized, but much of the damage was already done. For me it was like moving on. Success is the best. Just keep moving.

He went on to say he doesn't hate Ripa and praised her: “I learned a lot from Kelly, a lot from (executive producer) Michael Gelman. If you watch the show, it really hasn't changed since Regis (Philbin) started the damn thing. He created this formula. It is a kind of plug-and-play. You learn to make a story. "What did you do last night?" "Oh, I had a glass of water." But you learn to tell the story to make it look like the most interesting glass of water. Those are things I learned from her. She is bright that way. "

He added: "If people think," Oh, I hate her, "I don't hate her. I respect what she can do at work. I can't say enough about how good she is at work."

It will be interesting to see if Ripa will react to all this.



