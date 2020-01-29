Michael Strahan reveals that leaving ‘Live’ was not really his choice and more!

As you may know, before taking his place as co-host in Good Morning America, Michael Strahan was live with Kelly. Now, the man is opening more about why he left in 2016!

It turns out that it was not his choice to exchange Live for GMA!

The exit of the former soccer star left Kelly Ripa behind and she wasn't very happy with that at the time, but now, Strahan is sharing her version of the story.

During a conversation with The New York Times, he talked about his time working with Ripa, as well as him leaving that talk show in favor of another similar concert.

Strahan explained that "on television, I had jobs where I got there and I felt like," Wow, I didn't know I was supposed to be a partner. "I thought I was coming here to be a partner."

When asked if he was talking about Live! With Kelly and Michael, he laughed and He said "it was an experience,quot;

As for his departure, he also admitted that ‘could have been handled better. I didn't wake up and said, "I want a job at GMA." The people who run the network asked me to. It was not a choice. It was a request. But he was treated as if I were the guy who came in and simply said, "I'm leaving." That part was misunderstood, totally mishandled in every way. "

When it comes to those responsible for the way his exit from the talk show was handled, the co-host said they had already apologized, but still, the damage was already done!

As for Ripa, Straham said that while he was still on the show, he would try to meet her regularly.

‘We met sometimes, and that was totally fine. But then he said he didn't need to meet. You can't force someone to do something they don't want to do. If people think, "Oh, he hates her," I don't hate her. Respect for what you can do at work. I can't say enough about how good it is at work. I just learned that you can't convince people that you like it. "

Finally, Strahan confessed that he and Ripa had not been in contact for a long time.



