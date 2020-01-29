Michael Strahan is honest about Kelly Ripa's fight that is rumored

Michael Strahan does not confirm or deny the existence of a dispute between him and his Live with Kelly and Michael co-host Kelly Ripa.
Instead, the former athlete is giving carefully written answers in an interview published Monday by the New York Times. As kind as his responses to the interviewer's question were, they also revealed that the star was not exactly excited by the "experience," as he calls it.
For starters, Michael says that when he began his television career, he was surprised by the "selfish,quot; behaviors he witnessed. "In sports, you can put as many great players as you want on a team, but if a man is worried about himself, it won't work. Then, on TV, I had jobs where I got there and felt that: Wow, I didn't know what I was supposed to be a partner, "explains the 48-year-old man. "I thought he would come here to be a partner."
However, for four years, Strahan diligently performed his duties on the screen, even while he and Kelly struggled to maintain a closed working relationship.
He reveals at first, he tried to "have a meeting every few weeks with her,quot;, and everything "was fine,quot;. Then, one day, Michael remembers: "He said he didn't want to meet."
"You can't force someone to do something they don't want to do," he adds.
David M. Russell, Disney / ABC Home Entertainment and TV distribution
Of course, his audience and fans were relatively unaware of these events, especially because Michael says he refuses to "alter my attitude by someone else's."
But finally, the 48-year-old left his post to join Good morning america, an event that took place at a time when "certain things that happened behind the scenes simply caught up." Upon hearing the news, Kelly became ill and took a scheduled vacation.
At that time, E! News reported exclusively that Ripa was "furious,quot; to discover that she was losing her co-host at the same time as the rest of the world.
He later confirmed that he was in the dark about the news by making a statement on the show: "What happened, however, over the course of a few days has been extraordinary in the sense that a much greater conversation about communication and consideration began and, most importantly, respect in the workplace. "
David M. Russell, Disney / ABC Home Entertainment and TV distribution
Strahan himself remained above the fray and let the President of the Disney / ABC Television Group, Ben sherwood, handle the consequences. "I have definitely thought about it and I think enough has been said," Sherwood said in 2016. "We made some mistakes, we quickly fixed them and moved on."
Now, Strahan admits that the situation "could have been handled better."
"I didn't wake up and said: & # 39; I want a job at GMA. & # 39; I was asked by the people who manage the network. It really was not a choice. It was a request. But he was treated as if I were the guy who came in and said: & # 39; I'm leaving & # 39; "he tells the NYT. "That part was totally misunderstood, mishandled in every way. People who should have handled it better have apologized, but much of the damage was already done. For me it was like: Moving on. Success is the best." Just keep moving. "
With that part of his life now over, the television host says he has nothing but "respect,quot; for Ripa and his show. He says: "I can't say enough about how good he is at his job."