Michael Strahan is honest about Kelly Ripa's fight that is rumored

Michael Strahan does not confirm or deny the existence of a dispute between him and his Live with Kelly and Michael co-host Kelly Ripa.

Instead, the former athlete is giving carefully written answers in an interview published Monday by the New York Times. As kind as his responses to the interviewer's question were, they also revealed that the star was not exactly excited by the "experience," as he calls it.

For starters, Michael says that when he began his television career, he was surprised by the "selfish,quot; behaviors he witnessed. "In sports, you can put as many great players as you want on a team, but if a man is worried about himself, it won't work. Then, on TV, I had jobs where I got there and felt that: Wow, I didn't know what I was supposed to be a partner, "explains the 48-year-old man. "I thought he would come here to be a partner."

%MINIFYHTMLc59c5f0da0d443841f269311b3e7ffed13% %MINIFYHTMLc59c5f0da0d443841f269311b3e7ffed14%

However, for four years, Strahan diligently performed his duties on the screen, even while he and Kelly struggled to maintain a closed working relationship.